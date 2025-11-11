Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier will come off the bench for Monday's matchup with Minnesota.
Collier logged 26 minutes as a starter in his regular-season debut Friday, so it'll be interesting to see what his minutes look like in the reserve role Monday night. He was a DNP-CD in the previous game, so he's a risky guy to target in daily fantasy leagues.
