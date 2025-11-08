default-cbs-image
Collier is listed in the starting lineup for Friday's game in Minnesota.

Collier has been out of the rotation the past two games, but he'll get some time to shine Friday night, making his regular-season debut in a starting role. Joining him in the first unit will be Keyonte George, Svi Mykhailiuk, Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic.

