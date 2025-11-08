Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Listed as starter Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier is listed in the starting lineup for Friday's game in Minnesota.
Collier has been out of the rotation the past two games, but he'll get some time to shine Friday night, making his regular-season debut in a starting role. Joining him in the first unit will be Keyonte George, Svi Mykhailiuk, Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic.
More News
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Available Monday, but doesn't play•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Available for season debut•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Recalled from G League•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Remaining out vs. Charlotte•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Assigned to G League•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Won't play Friday•