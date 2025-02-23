Collier finished with 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 win over the Rockets.

Collier logged his seventh double-double of the regular season Saturday and finished tied with Houston's Jalen Green for most assists in the game. Collier has tallied at least eight assists in each of his last nine outings, and over that span he has averaged 12.3 points, 10.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 31.9 minutes. He's connected on just 27.3 percent of his three-point attempts over that span, which is an area he'll look to improve on over the final stretch of the regular season.