Collier (hamstring) will remain on the inactive list for Friday's game in Denver, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

This will be Collier's fifth straight game on the sidelines, and it's not an encouraging sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. Given the tricky nature of hamstring injuries, it wouldn't be surprising to see Collier spend the remaining two-plus weeks of the season on the inactive list. Until Utah provides a meaningful update on where Collier is in the rehab process, he should be considered week-to-week.