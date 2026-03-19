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Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Out with hamstring soreness
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RotoWire Staff
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Collier is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks with left hamstring soreness.
Collier is sitting out the second leg of Utah's back-to-back and can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the 76ers. Elijah Harkless and Bez Mbeng should form a timeshare for minutes at point guard Thursday.