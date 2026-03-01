default-cbs-image
Collier won't start Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

With Keyonte George (ankle) back in action, Collier will slide to the second unit. The second-year point guard has averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 23.3 minutes per game across 36 outings off the bench so far this season.

