Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Reverting to bench role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier won't start Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
With Keyonte George (ankle) back in action, Collier will slide to the second unit. The second-year point guard has averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 23.3 minutes per game across 36 outings off the bench so far this season.
More News
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Continues to produce in first unit•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Nets 24 points with six stocks•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Productive in Thursday's start•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Records another double-double•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Entering starting five Monday•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Coming off bench Saturday•