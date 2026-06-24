Jazz's Jaren Jackson: New addition could help

The Jazz's selection of Darryn Peterson gives Jackson (knee) another high-end offensive creator to play alongside entering 2026-27.

Jackson appeared to fit seamlessly after arriving in Utah last season before a knee issue cut his campaign short, and he should remain a focal point of the team's frontcourt once healthy. Peterson's arrival could reduce some of the offensive burden on Jackson while allowing him to focus more heavily on his defensive impact. Assuming he enters training camp healthy, Jackson projects to remain one of Utah's most productive two-way players.