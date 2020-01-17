Brantley tallied 28 points (12-25 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT) along with eight rebounds and five assists in Thursday's loss to Maine.

The 2019 second-round draft pick has now scored 20-plus points in five of his last eight contests, averaging 21.6 points over that span. He leads the Stars with a per-game average of 18.3 points this season while ranking second in both rebounds (7.4) and steals (1.8).