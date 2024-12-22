Collins ended Saturday's 105-94 win over the Nets with 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Collins recorded his first double-double in almost a month, albeit a low-volume one. Since moving into the starting lineup in early November, Collins has been arguably the most consistent performer for the Jazz. Over the past month, he has averaged 17.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.8 combined steals and blocks in 33.2 minutes per game.