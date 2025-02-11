Collins posted 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 132-113 loss to the Lakers.

Collins was limited to just three appearances in January due to a nagging hip injury and an illness, but he's been more reliable of late when it comes to his availability. He's suited up for all but one of Utah's six games in February, and the results have been good so far with averages of 19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in that span. As long as he's healthy, he should remain a reliable fantasy option across all formats.