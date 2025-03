Collins (back) is available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Collins will return Friday from a three-game absence due to back soreness. He averaged 19.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.4 blocks over 33 minutes per game in his nine outings prior to his injury. Collins' return will likely lead to a decrease in playing time for KJ Martin and Brice Sensabaugh.