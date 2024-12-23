The Jazz list Collins as questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left hip contusion.

Collins previously missed a Nov. 27 loss to the Nuggets due to a knee contusion, but he's started in each of the ensuing nine games while averaging 17.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals in 33.3 minutes per contest. The big man is now nursing a new health concern heading into the Jazz's three-game week, and official word on his status for Monday's contest may not arrive until closer to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Perhaps in anticipation of a potential Collins absence, the Jazz brought back Kyle Filipowski from his G League assignment to provide an extra body in the frontcourt. Filipowski could be a candidate to start alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler if Collins is unable to play.