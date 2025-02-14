Collins posted 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Thursday's 120-116 overtime loss to the Clippers.

Collins put together a productive outing, a common occurrence for him in 2024-25. The star forward has averaged 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 0.7 steals in 32.4 minutes across his last nine outings, but a lack of availability may continue to be an issue with the rebuilding Jazz down the stretch of the campaign. Collins has been active for only 10 of Utah's last 22 games.