Collins (illness) tallied 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes Thursday in the Jazz's 138-113 loss to the Timberwolves.

Utah was back at close to full strength with Collins, Walker Kessler (shoulder), Lauri Markkanen (back) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) returning from absences of three, two, one and one games, respectively, but it wasn't enough for the Jazz to avoid an eighth straight loss. Though the Timberwolves had the game in hand by the end of the third quarter, Collins still saw something close to a normal minutes load and produced a well-rounded line across the board. The non-contending Jazz are still expected to give Collins frequent rest days in addition to holding him out with minor injuries throughout the second half of the season, but the 27-year-old should be worthy of including in fantasy lineups whenever he's active.