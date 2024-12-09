Collins recorded 19 points (5-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 23 minutes during Sunday's 141-97 loss to the Kings.

Collins finished just three rebounds shy of recording what would've been his first double-double since the Nov. 26 loss to the Spurs. Still, the veteran forward continues to produce at a high level for Utah while operating as one of the team's go-to options on offense. Collins is averaging 18.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks per game over his last 10 games.