Filipowski is in the Jazz's starting lineup against the Clippers on Thursday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Filipowski has come off the bench in each of the Jazz's last three games, but the second-year big man will draw the start Thursday due to the absence of Jusuf Nurkic (toe). Filipowski has started in 11 regular-season games, and as a starter he is averaging 11.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 threes over 25.8 minutes per game.