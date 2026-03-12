Filipowski recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 134-117 loss to the Knicks.

Filipowski finished just three rebounds away from recording what would've been his fourth consecutive double-double, and the former Duke standout has done a good job adjusting to life as a starter for the Jazz. Filipowski has started every game for the Jazz since the All-Star break and has failed to score in double figures just once, averaging 15.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game over that 10-game stretch. He should remain in the starting role since the other options for the center have been ruled out for the rest of the season, such as Walker Kessler (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic (nose) and Jaren Jackson (knee).