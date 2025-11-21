Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Game-time call for Friday
Filipowski (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Filipowski sat out of Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers due to a right wrist sprain and is in danger of missing another game. Kyle Anderson and Taylor Hendricks would be in line for more minutes if Filipowski can't go Friday.