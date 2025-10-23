Filipowski contributed nine points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one block across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 129-108 win over the Clippers.

With Ace Bailey (knee/illness) not at 100 percent, plus Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Georges Niang (foot) sidelined, Filipowski drew a start on Opening Night. Filipowski was surrounded by Keyonte George, Svi Mykhailiuk, Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. While Filipowski struggled from deep, he played 25 minutes and appears to be a key part of the early-season rotation after a strong finish to the 2024-25 campaign.