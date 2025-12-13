default-cbs-image
Filipowski is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Filipowski will return to the bench after starting the last time out. The power forward has been productive coming off the bench, however, averaging 9.6 points, 6.7 boards, 2.2 assists and 0.7 blocks per game when playing with the second unit.

