Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Not starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Filipowski is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Filipowski will return to the bench after starting the last time out. The power forward has been productive coming off the bench, however, averaging 9.6 points, 6.7 boards, 2.2 assists and 0.7 blocks per game when playing with the second unit.
More News
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Starting Sunday•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Retreating to bench•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Getting chance with first unit•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Near double-double off bench•
-
Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Returns after one-game absence•