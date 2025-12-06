Jazz's Kyle Filipowski: Retreating to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Filipowski won't start against the Knicks on Friday.
With Jusuf Nurkic back in action following a one-game absence due to a right rib contusion, Filipowski will slide to the second unit. Over his last five appearances off the bench, the second-year big man has averaged 9.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 23.4 minutes per contest.
