Filipowski closed with 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 144-112 loss to the Thunder.

Filpowski was able to play through the wrist injury that held him out of Tuesday's loss to the Lakers, and he provided dependable interior support for Lauri Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic in the loss. Most of Filipowski's production came during garbage time in the fourth quarter, where he accrued seven points, a rebound and an assist. Kevin Love was on fire during the first quarter with the second unit, which is one reason why it took a little while for Filipowski to get his opportunities.