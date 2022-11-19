Beasley provided 27 points (10-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 134-133 victory over the Suns.

Beasley hit a season-high seven three-pointers on 53.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old was having an extremely inconsistent start to the season, but over the past six games he's put together some efficient shooting numbers, averaging 17.8 points on 51 percent from the field. However, scoring is really all you get from Beasley so when he isn't knocking down shots, he loses almost all of his fantasy value.