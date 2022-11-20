Beasley provided 29 points (10-18 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Beasley hit timely buckets time and time again, and he carried the Jazz in scoring in this tight win. He's surpassed the 25-point mark in each of his last two appearances off the bench while going 13-for-27 from deep in that span, and he's been one of the best long-range shooters in the league so far, making 43 percent of his treys and attempting a blistering 7.5 per contest. Mike Conley (knee) left Saturday's game injured and could potentially miss a game or two, but it remains to be seen if Beasley will be the one who replaces him in the starting unit. He's averaging 14.3 points when coming off the bench as opposed to 12.0 points per tilt in his two games as a starter.