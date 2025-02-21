Kessler (thumb) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against Thunder.
Kessler sat the Jazz's final game before the break, but he's recovered and should handle his regular workload in this one. The big man has been productive in recent weeks, averaging 15.8 points and 15.0 rebounds per contest over his last four outings.
