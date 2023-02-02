Kessler supplied 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, seven blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors.

Kessler was an absolute force on defense right from tip off, racking up a whopping six blocks in the first quarter alone before entering the break with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. He grabbed another seven boards in the second half, five of which came in the fourth quarter to help the Jazz seal up the win at home and give the big man his 11th double-double of the 2023-23 campaign. Kessler missed only two shots on the night and grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds, while his seven blocks also marked both a game and season high.