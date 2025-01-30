Kessler (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
After missing the last two games for the Jazz with a shoulder contusion, Kessler will return to the floor Thursday against Minnesota. The former first-round pick is having his best season yet for Utah, averaging a double-double with 11.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, shooting a career-high 73 percent from the floor.
