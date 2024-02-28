Kessler notched 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Hawks.

It's the second-year center's first double-double since New Year's Day and his seventh of the season. Kessler's numbers have been disappointing in 2023-24 and he's taken a back seat in the Jazz frontcourt to John Collins, but the 22-year-old remains a strong rim protector -- he's recorded at least one block in 22 straight games, and he's racked up multiple rejections in nine of the last 11 contests.