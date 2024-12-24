Kessler accumulated nine points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-6 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Kessler dominated the glass, grabbing at least 15 rebounds for the third time this season. After a disappointing sophomore season, Kessler has turned things around, averaging 10.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game. Despite some conjecture as to who would be the starting center in Utah, it appears as though Kessler has firmly established himself as the man in the middle moving forward.