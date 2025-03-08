Kessler closed Friday's 118-109 loss to the Raptors with 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-7 FT), 25 rebounds and eight blocks over 33 minutes.

Kessler became only the sixth player in NBA history to record at least 15 points, 25 rebounds and eight blocks in a single game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal and Dikembe Mutombo in a prestigious list. That doesn't mean Kessler will have a career like theirs, but his impact whenever he's been healthy and available has been massive for this rebuilding Jazz team. Kessler reached the 18-point mark for the seventh time this season, but the 25 boards and eight blocks were career-high marks for him.