Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kessler (shoulder) will not play Tuesday against the Warriors.

Kessler will miss his second game in a row Tuesday, presumably after picking up the injury Saturday against Memphis. With John Collins (illness) and Lauri Markkanen (rest) also sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh will likely see the bulk of the frontcourt minutes.

More News