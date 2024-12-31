Kessler amassed 12 points (6-6 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 132-121 loss to the Nuggets.
Kessler was perfect from the floor and notched a second straight double-double, but it was also the fourth game in a row in which he racked up double-digit boards. The big man averaged a double-double in 12 appearances in December, tallying 10.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game in that stretch while settling himself as one of the best two-way big men in The Association.
