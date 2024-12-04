Kessler accumulated 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 133-106 loss to the Thunder.

Kessler was extremely efficient on both ends of the court despite the blowout loss, missing just one of his shots from the field and recording his fourth straight double-double. It was also his fifth double-double across his last six outings since returning from a hip injury that sidelined him for six contests between Nov. 12 and Nov. 21. Kessler is averaging 13.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game in that stretch.