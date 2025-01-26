Kessler accumulated 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Not only did Kessler finish with his 19th double-double of the season, but he also achieved this feat while going perfect from the field, something he's now achieved six times this season. Kessler won't lead the Jazz in scoring on a regular basis, but he provides enough value on both ends of the court to remain a reliable fantasy option across all formats.