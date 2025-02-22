Kessler (thumb) tallied four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 130-107 loss to the Thunder.

Kessler was held out for the Jazz's final game of the first half Feb. 13 versus the Clippers due to a left thumb sprain, but his absence was likely more of a maintenance day in the second leg of a back-to-back set. As expected, the third-year center was back in action coming out of the All-Star break, and though he didn't come close to matching the 15.8 points he averaged over his previous four appearances, he made his presence felt on the boards and contributed in both of the defensive categories. The Jazz will wrap up another back-to-back set Saturday versus the Rockets, and fantasy managers will want to keep close tabs on his status leading up to the 9:30 p.m. ET tipoff, as Kessler could be a candidate to rest once again.