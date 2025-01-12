Kessler has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets due to rest.
Kessler will take a seat for the second night of a back-to-back set after posting 16 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's loss to Phoenix. He should return to action against the Hornets on Wednesday, while Kyle Filipowski (ankle), Drew Eubanks and Micah Potter are all candidates for increased roles Sunday.
More News
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Posts 16th double-double of season•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Strong two-way effort•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Posts another double-double•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Pulls down 17 boards•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Posts another double-double•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Grabs 16 boards in loss•