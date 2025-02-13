Kessler has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a left thumb sprain.
Kessler was a late addition to the injury report due to the thumb injury, and his next chance to play will come Feb. 21 against the Thunder. With the big man sidelined, Kyle Filipowski and Micah Potter are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
