Jeff Withey: Gets another opportunity overseas
Withey signed a contract Thursday with Lavrio B.C. of the Greek Basket League.
A 2013 second-round draft pick, Withey spent the first five seasons of his career in the NBA but has played exclusively overseas since being released by the Mavericks in December 2017. He opened the current campaign with Tofas of the Turkish Basketball Super League before parting ways with the team in December. Withey will continue to stick around in Europe for the rest of the season before perhaps exploring a return stateside in 2019-20 if NBA teams are still interested in him.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jeff Withey: Released by Dallas•
-
Mavericks' Jeff Withey: Agrees to one-year deal with Mavericks•
-
Jeff Withey: Rights renounced by Jazz•
-
Jazz's Jeff Withey: Expected to play Friday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Jazz's Jeff Withey: Questionable for Friday's game•
-
Jazz's Jeff Withey: Solid impact in limited minutes Tuesday•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...