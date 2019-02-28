Jeff Withey: Gets another opportunity overseas

Withey signed a contract Thursday with Lavrio B.C. of the Greek Basket League.

A 2013 second-round draft pick, Withey spent the first five seasons of his career in the NBA but has played exclusively overseas since being released by the Mavericks in December 2017. He opened the current campaign with Tofas of the Turkish Basketball Super League before parting ways with the team in December. Withey will continue to stick around in Europe for the rest of the season before perhaps exploring a return stateside in 2019-20 if NBA teams are still interested in him.