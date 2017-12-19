Mavericks' Jeff Withey: Released by Dallas
Withey was waived by the Mavericks on Tuesday, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Withey was waived in part to allow the team to sign Kyle Collinsworth to a two-way contract. Withey appeared in just 10 games for Dallas, totaling 39 minutes and producing 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. At 27-years-old, Withey has a chance to sign somewhere else, but hasn't played a huge role anywhere he's been, averaging only 10.0 minutes per game for his career.
More News
-
Mavericks' Jeff Withey: Agrees to one-year deal with Mavericks•
-
Jeff Withey: Rights renounced by Jazz•
-
Jazz's Jeff Withey: Expected to play Friday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Jazz's Jeff Withey: Questionable for Friday's game•
-
Jazz's Jeff Withey: Solid impact in limited minutes Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Jeff Withey: Will return to bench role Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...