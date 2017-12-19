Mavericks' Jeff Withey: Released by Dallas

Withey was waived by the Mavericks on Tuesday, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Withey was waived in part to allow the team to sign Kyle Collinsworth to a two-way contract. Withey appeared in just 10 games for Dallas, totaling 39 minutes and producing 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. At 27-years-old, Withey has a chance to sign somewhere else, but hasn't played a huge role anywhere he's been, averaging only 10.0 minutes per game for his career.