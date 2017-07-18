Jeff Withey: Rights renounced by Jazz

Withey had his rights renounced by the Jazz on Tuesday, Keith Smith of Real GM reports.

Withey was a deep reserve for the Jazz last season, averaging 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds across 8.5 minutes per game. The Jazz seemingly are not interested in bringing him back for another season, which may be in part due to their selection of Tony Bradley, a center with a 7-foot-5 wingspan with notably good fundamentals, with the 28th pick in this year's draft. Withey has been in the league for four seasons, but has never drawn more than 12.9 minutes per game. While he's not a hot commodity, there's likely a team out there with need for a reserve center that has solid size and some NBA experience -- a bill that Withey fits.