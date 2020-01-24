Berry scored three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and added a rebound in eight minutes during Wednesday's win over the 905.

After seeing a brief boost in minutes earlier this month, Berry has returned to the relatively minimal role he's held for much of the season. His lack of playing time mostly stems from his shooting woes as he's made just 36.1 percent of his shots from the field, 28.9 percent of his threes and 71.4 percent of his free throws on the year.