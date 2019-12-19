Joel Berry: Retakes floor
Berry (undisclosed) has returned to the floor, averaging eight minutes over the last three games.
Berry was sidelined briefly for an undisclosed reason but has since returned to his role as a minimal rotational piece for the Swarm. He hasn't tallied more than five points in a game this season, so there's little to suggest he's going to advance in the basketball ranks at this point.
