Joel Berry: Doesn't play Tuesday
Berry was listed as inactive for Tuesday's game against College Park for an undisclosed reason.
The circumstances of Berry's unavailability remain unclear, though the absence may be linked to his poor performance. In five appearances so far this year, Berry has been held to 2.4 points in 7.0 minutes while shooting a horrendous 26.7 percent from the field, 22.2 percent from three and 66.7 percent from the line.
