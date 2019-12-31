Joel Berry: Drops 11 points off bench
Berry recorded 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block in 26 minutes Monday against Canton.
Berry had his most complete game of the season, achieving season-highs in points, assists and steals. The second-year pro's struggled to see the floor during his first year with Greensboro, in part because of poor shooting splits. In 11.9 minutes per game, Berry's averaging just 4.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal while shooting a woeful 36.7 percent from the field, 25.0 percent from three and 50.0 percent from the line.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...