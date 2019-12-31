Berry recorded 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block in 26 minutes Monday against Canton.

Berry had his most complete game of the season, achieving season-highs in points, assists and steals. The second-year pro's struggled to see the floor during his first year with Greensboro, in part because of poor shooting splits. In 11.9 minutes per game, Berry's averaging just 4.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal while shooting a woeful 36.7 percent from the field, 25.0 percent from three and 50.0 percent from the line.