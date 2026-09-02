Sabonis (knee) did not participate in Lithuania's latest FIBA World Cup qualifying window as he turned his attention toward preparing for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Sabonis was limited to just 19 regular-season appearances for Sacramento last season due to injuries but remained productive when available, averaging 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 54.3 percent from the field. The 30-year-old remains a major part of the Kings' frontcourt entering 2026-27 and should continue providing strong production in rebounds, assists and field-goal percentage.