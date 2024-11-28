Sabonis finished Wednesday's 115-104 victory over Minnesota with 27 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

Sabonis had little issue contending with Rudy Gobert's defense in Wednesday's win over Minnesota, netting his 16th double-double of the season. The 28-year-old three-time All-Star has been one of the top big men in fantasy so far this year, averaging 20.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.0 three-pointers per game while shooting a career-high 62.0 percent from the field, 40.5 percent from deep and 84.6 percent from the free-throw line in 17 contests. Sabonis may be hurting fantasy managers a bit with his 3.6 turnovers per game, but he should continue to handle added usage for the Kings in the absence of star swingman DeMar DeRozan (back).