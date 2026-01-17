Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Not starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Wizards, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Sabonis will play Friday, but presumably to limit his minutes, he'll be working in a reserve role. Considering he's been out since mid-November, it wouldn't be shocking to see Sabonis operating with a minutes cap for at least the next few games.
