Sabonis (ribs) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Sabonis missed his second game of the season Wednesday due to a left ribcage contusion and is in danger of missing a third after being tagged as a game-time call for Friday's clash. The team should have a better idea of the big man's availability after he goes through shootaround and pregame warmups.

