Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Officially questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (ribs) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Sabonis missed his second game of the season Wednesday due to a left ribcage contusion and is in danger of missing a third after being tagged as a game-time call for Friday's clash. The team should have a better idea of the big man's availability after he goes through shootaround and pregame warmups.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Leads Kings with 24 points•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Finds offensive rhythm•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs 14 boards in double-double•