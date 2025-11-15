Sabonis provided 34 points (14-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 124-110 loss to Minnesota.

Sabonis remains extremely consistent on both ends of the floor and recorded a double-double, his eighth of the season, after not reaching that feat in his previous two contests. The 34-point output was also a season-high mark for the big man, who managed to bounce back admirably after two below-average showings against the Nuggets and Hawks on a back-to-back set Nov. 11 and Nov. 12. Sabonis' scoring numbers might not be where they were last season, but his outstanding ability to rack up stats and tendency to gather double-doubles with ease should make him an appealing fantasy option across all slates until further notice.