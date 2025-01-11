Sabonis registered 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 28 rebounds, three assists and one block over 39 minutes during Friday's 114-97 victory over the Celtics.

Sabonis amassed the most rebounds of any player in a single game so far in 2024-25, dominating with a career-high 28 boards against one of the league's premier frontcourt duos of Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis. Over his last seven games, Sabonis is averaging 18.7 points, 16.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.6 threes. The 28-year-old star big man now has 33 double-doubles in 35 games for the Kings this season, and Sabonis should continue to receive a bump in usage if De'Aaron Fox (glute) remains sidelined for Sunday's soft matchup with the Bulls, who rank 29th in the league in opponent points per game (120.8).